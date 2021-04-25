Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Web Desk

Iran bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan as COVID-19 cases surge

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

  • Iran has banned passenger flights from India and Pakistan.
  • The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and was effective from Saturday midnight.
  • Flights from Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have already been banned due to the coronavirus situation in Pakistan.

As coronavirus cases rise in both India and Pakistan, Iran's Ministry of Aviation banned passenger flights from the two countries in an attempt to stem the spread of the infection. 

The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and has been effective from Saturday midnight.

There are no routine flights between Iran and India, and flights are operated occasionally, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) spokesperson told the Iranian agency.

However, connecting flights between the countries have also been prohibited, he added.

Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Kingdom had earlier banned the arrival of passengers from Pakistan given, the worsening situation of Covid-19 in both countries.

Canada's government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the UK has added Pakistan to its Red List of travel ban countries.

Saudi Arabia on the other hand has decided to resume international flights from May 17 except for the 20 countries, including Pakistan. 

