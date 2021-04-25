Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Prince Harry is thought to have turned down his father Prince Charles’s request to have a private conversation during his stay for Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers, there were many in the palace, including Charles, who wanted to end their rift with Harry.

However, due to the Duke of Sussex's tight schedule, he had to fly back to the US to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

"Whilst he was over here, he didn't have a chance to have a face-to-face with his father Charles," he said.

"Apparently Charles did want to make time to see him. But, Harry told him 'Listen, I have got to go'.

"It's an interesting point because while Harry received quite a frosty reception from some members of the family, there are some that do think to squash these beef with other members of the family would the right thing to do."

"There was another opportunity to speak to William. But it wasn't the right time or place at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

"If you are over on the other side of the world, it is going to be very difficult to heal these wounds and squash these arguments.

"It's going to be a very long road. I remember watching the Oprah interview and my jaw was on the floor.

"For the people it actually involved, it will be a long road back for them."