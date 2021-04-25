Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Akshay Kumar wins hearts with Gautam Gambhir Foundation donation

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Akshay Kumar wins hearts with Gautam Gambhir Foundation donation

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took fan by surprise with a surprise donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation in support of their fight against covid-19.

News regarding the donation as announced by the official Gautm Gambhir Twitter handle and their tweet read, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.”

The actor even replied to the foundation’s message and wrote, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”


