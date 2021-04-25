Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Hansal Metha shows off secrets to managing ‘sleepless nights’ in lockdown

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Hansal Metha recently turned to social media and shared his personal secrets to managing the covid-19 blues amid lockdown.

The director gave fans a glimpse into his personal escape from sleepless nights amid covid-19 in an Instagram photo.

The photo showed off his impromptu laptop stand by a bed and contained a caption right next to it that read, “This virus. Covid 19. Among other things it has messed up my sleep rhythm. I sleep all day and am unable to sleep at night. I’m anxious."

"Like all of us are. But thankfully there is cinema to keep that anxiety at bay. To get drunk on. To reflect upon. Until the next morning. When you check temperature, pulse and pop all your pills hoping this too shall pass.”

