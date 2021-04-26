Margot Robbie steals limelight as she dazzles in a shimmering floral gown at Oscars 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted the star studded ceremony at the historic Union Station in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.



This year COVID restrictions have whittled the VIP guest list down to only 170 people, from the usual 3,000 at the wold's biggest film awards show.

Margot Robbie stole the limelight with her stunning appearance in a shimmering floral gown and debuted a stylish fringe as she arrived at the 93rd Academy Awards.

She may not be directly nominated for at Oscar, but Margot Robbie was certainly a winner in the style stakes as she walked the pink carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony in LA.

The 30-year-old Australian actress, who is a producer on multiple nominated film Promising Young Woman, dazzled in a black gown adorned with silver flowers and debuted a stylish fringe as she attended the socially-distanced event this weekend.

Margot showed off her grace in in the floor-length Chanel gown which featured spaghetti straps and a delicate lace trim.