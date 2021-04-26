Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie steals limelight as she dazzles in a shimmering floral gown at Oscars 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted the star studded ceremony at the historic Union Station in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

This year COVID restrictions have whittled the VIP guest list down to only 170 people, from the usual 3,000 at the wold's biggest film awards show.

Margot Robbie stole the limelight with her stunning appearance in a shimmering floral gown and debuted a stylish fringe as she arrived at the 93rd Academy Awards. 

She may not be directly nominated for at Oscar, but Margot Robbie was certainly a winner in the style stakes as she walked the pink carpet at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony in LA.

The 30-year-old Australian actress, who is a producer on multiple nominated film Promising Young Woman, dazzled in a black gown adorned with silver flowers and debuted a stylish fringe as she attended the socially-distanced event this weekend.

Margot showed off her grace in in the floor-length Chanel gown which featured spaghetti straps and a delicate lace trim.

More From Entertainment:

Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon grace the awards show

Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon grace the awards show
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she shares meaningful pic of son Louis

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she shares meaningful pic of son Louis
Keanu Reeves reveals Rob Lowe 'tried to steal his girlfriends'

Keanu Reeves reveals Rob Lowe 'tried to steal his girlfriends'
Kim Kardashian pays emotional tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz as he dies from Covid

Kim Kardashian pays emotional tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz as he dies from Covid
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s looming intervention with the Queen

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s looming intervention with the Queen
Camila Mendes sheds light on ‘Riverdale’s’ absurd plot holes

Camila Mendes sheds light on ‘Riverdale’s’ absurd plot holes
Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings

Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings
Prince Harry’s sudden UK leave slammed by experts

Prince Harry’s sudden UK leave slammed by experts
Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report

Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report
Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed
Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed

Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed

Latest

view all