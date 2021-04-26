Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

While Prince Harry was hoping for a full family reunion during his visit to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral he was not able to meet certain members of the family.

Reports suggest that he was unable to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis during his time there.

Besides attending the late Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, the Duke of Sussex barely left Frogmore Cottage where he was quarantined upon his arrival.

He visited the Queen during his stay but did not meet Prince William or Kate Middleton during his time there.

A royal source told Us Weekly: "Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the UK.

"Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral and meeting privately with the Queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore."