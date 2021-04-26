Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Queen Elizabeth in turmoil over ‘detonating’ Oprah interview bomb

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Insiders close to the palace recently stepped forward with news regarding Queen Elizabeth’s current predicament regarding the ‘detonating bomb’ Meghan Markle left the royal family with her Oprah interview.

A senior courtier working for the palace got candid with The Sunday Times and addressed Oprah’s attempts to ‘detonate’ a bomb with her royal family shake up interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The courtier was even quoted saying, “The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the Royal Family and most of them are still reeling in shock. The book will not help.”

