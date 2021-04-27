Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin tries to win attention of Scott Disick's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin seems to be leaning into life as a stepmom-in-training, sharing her affectionate nick name for her beau's eight-yer-old daughter Penelope.

The 19-year-old model is on the way to strengthen her relationship with her 37-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick's kids by way of a comment she left on his latest Instagram post.

The reality star shared a sweet snap of his daughter with the caption: 'Driving miss poosh,' prompting an adoring comment from his new ladylove.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared the nickname she has for Penelope, lovingly dubbing her 'Peesh.'

Amelia, who is closer in age to the three kids Scott shares with Kourtney Kardashian, has maintained that the age gap 'isn't an issue.'

More From Entertainment:

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination
Meghan Marke, Harry’s ‘bitter pill’ to the royal family revealed

Meghan Marke, Harry’s ‘bitter pill’ to the royal family revealed
Hybe announces inauguration date for BTS Museum

Hybe announces inauguration date for BTS Museum

Queen Elizabeth in turmoil over ‘detonating’ Oprah interview bomb

Queen Elizabeth in turmoil over ‘detonating’ Oprah interview bomb
Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s growing popularity

Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s growing popularity
Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes

Gigi Hadid thanks fans for ‘beautiful’ birthday wishes
Lili Reinhart addresses her ‘depressive’ identity’

Lili Reinhart addresses her ‘depressive’ identity’
Lili Reinhart shows off chic rose tattoo

Lili Reinhart shows off chic rose tattoo
Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'intense' row delayed engagement news

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'intense' row delayed engagement news
Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King called out for 'sexist' Princess Anne question
Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19

Vin Diesel addresses the return of cinema after covid-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'prove themselves' as 'honeymoon' subsides

Latest

view all