Amelia Hamlin tries to win attention of Scott Disick's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin seems to be leaning into life as a stepmom-in-training, sharing her affectionate nick name for her beau's eight-yer-old daughter Penelope.



The 19-year-old model is on the way to strengthen her relationship with her 37-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick's kids by way of a comment she left on his latest Instagram post.

The reality star shared a sweet snap of his daughter with the caption: 'Driving miss poosh,' prompting an adoring comment from his new ladylove.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared the nickname she has for Penelope, lovingly dubbing her 'Peesh.'

Amelia, who is closer in age to the three kids Scott shares with Kourtney Kardashian, has maintained that the age gap 'isn't an issue.'

