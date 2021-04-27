Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with her ravishing looks as she shared new photos of herself on Instagram Sunday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty, who dwells in Hidden Hills with her four kids, appeared to be taking a break from the show as she enjoyed moments during her new SKIMS campaign.

In one of the images she posed on social media, the 40-year-old beauty mogul can be seen hiding out in a hotel room while reading fake tabloid stories about her life after being linked to Van Jones. 

She also shared other images, showing her enjoying a bowl of cereal and working out on a treadmill with a dog. The newly-single beauty also put her toned legs on display in one of the pictures.

Other photos showed her blowdrying her hair with a beaming grin as well as putting on a blonde wig and a Knicks basketball cap as she stepped into an elevator.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West in February is currently at the center of dating rumors with reporter Van Jones, but sources close to her deny any romance between the two friends.

