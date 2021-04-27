Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Piers Morgan, former Good Morning Britain presenter, savaged the 93rd Academy Awards as he branded the Oscars 'breathtakingly boring' in his latest column.

The outspoken media personality, who consistently hit out at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle after their Oprah interview, took aim at the world's biggest movie awards show in his latest writing.

The 56-year-old branded the Sunday's ceremony 'unwatchable' as he claimed: "the Oscars as we know it died last night".

Piers penned in his article for Mail: "I'd have been genuinely more entertained if I'd actually just watched trains coming and going."

He also made a dig at the attendees, saying he's "seen more famous people" at his "Christmas pub drinks party."

The star-studded awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. Last year's winners Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Renée Zellweger were present at the showbiz's most esteemed ceremony.

This year COVID restrictions have whittled the VIP guest list down to only 170 people, from the usual 3,000 at the wold's biggest film awards show.

Piers Morgan, however, admitted that Best Picture winner Nomadland was beautifully made, but he added: 'pretty much nobody watched it.'

