Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be completely 'ditched' from the royal family under the excuse of a cost-cutting overhaul, according to a royal biographer.

 Angela Levin, whose most recent book was 'Harry: A Biography of a Prince' shared her thoughts on the Sussexes' future in the Royal Family, claiming: “Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.” 

She, during her chat with Britain’s TalkRadio, predicted: “I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family.”

Levin went on to say that Queen has so far resisted cutting back the “outer edge” of the monarchy “for sentimental reasons.”

But Harry’s dad - heir to the throne - “wants to change and I think he will do that,” she added while predicting about the expected move.

Royal Family will reportedly cut down other members of “the Firm” to just Charles and wife Camilla, as well as Prince William and his family, wife Catherine and their kids, George, Louis and Charlotte.

The author went on to claim that other royals could be made to take on paid work to help support themselves while losing their titles and patronages, the outlet said.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their role as senior royals when they moved to California, still hold their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

