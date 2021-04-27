Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reunite as friends after ending engagement

American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez and her former beau Alex Rodriguez's ties remain amicable even after they parted ways.

The former flames were spotted having dinner on Friday at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, suggesting that they are staying put on their promise of remaining friends after calling off their engagement.

After they were spotted, a source told Entertainment Tonight that both the parties came separately and left separately and that "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation."

This month, the two announced that they were parting ways, ending their four-year relationship and two years of engagement.

Their joint statement read: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

