Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress to be displayed at Kensington Palace

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Kensington Palace will pay homage to Princess Diana this year while also exciting some royal fashion fans. 

On Monday, the Historic Royal Palaces curators announced that the late Princess of Wales’ iconic wedding dress will be getting displayed at Kensington Palace where she once lived.

The late People's Princess' dress was allowed to be put up for the temporary exhibition, Royal Style in the Making, by Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The classic gown with its 25-foot train by Elizabeth and David Emanuel will be available for fans to see in the exhibit set in the historic Orangery from June 3.

Historic Royal Palaces said in a statement: "Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest talents of British design, whose work has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of the royal family across the twentieth century."

"We'll be exploring how the partnership between each designer and client worked, and revealing the process behind the creation of a number of the most important couture commissions in royal history. While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, Princess of Wales's show-stopping Emanuel designed wedding dress, which goes on show at the palace for the first time in 25 years – we've got some real surprises up our sleeve for fashion fans!" it added. 

More From Entertainment:

What Queen would have changed about Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

What Queen would have changed about Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding
Special commonality Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice's engagement rings share

Special commonality Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice's engagement rings share
Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

Kate Middleton is ‘upstaging’ Meghan Markle and proving to be ‘quietly radical’

A look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ first meeting

A look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ first meeting

Prince Charles 'confident, happier' since Prince Philip's passing

Prince Charles 'confident, happier' since Prince Philip's passing
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reunite as friends after ending engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reunite as friends after ending engagement

Anthony Hopkins honours Chadwick Boseman as accepts Oscar for best actor

Anthony Hopkins honours Chadwick Boseman as accepts Oscar for best actor
Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

Chadwick Boseman’s family says best actor loss at Oscars was not a snub

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn

Kanye West sneakers' sale sets new record at $1.8mn
Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Latest

view all