Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Queen Elizabeth resumes royal duties after Prince Philip's death

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II has resumed  royal duties after the death of her husband Prince Philip who was buried on April 17.  Most of royal family members started their duties after the official period of mourning ended.

The monarch returned to work five days after the end of the royal mourning period.

According to the local media, the Queen's first two royal engagements included diplomatic virtual audiences.

Commenting on the Queen's appearance, UK's Daily Express wrote, "The Queen has signalled she is not leaving her post anytime soon as she carried out her first two royal engagements since the funeral of Prince Philip."

The Queen celebrated her 95th birthday days after the death of Edinburgh who died at the age of 99.

