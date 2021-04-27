Oxygen cylinder prices in Karachi have not gone up, say wholesalers

Wholesalers refute reports of oxygen cylinder prices shooting up.

Say some profiteers have spread rumours so they can jack up prices.

Say re-filling rates are steady at Rs80-90; 10-litre new cylinder costs Rs14,000.

Hoarding of cylinders, related equipment banned in Punjab for two months.



Wholesalers of oxygen cylinders in Karachi have refuted reports that the prices of cylinders or oxygen in general witnessed a rise in the past few days.

According to a wholesaler from the Lucky Star market, oxygen re-filling rates are steady at Rs80-90 per litre.

The wholesalers said that a 10-litre brand new cylinder costs about Rs14,000.

They said some profiteers were spreading rumours so as to justify a price hike, adding that there had been no strain on oxygen supplies either.

"We have an abundance of oxygen in supply. In fact, big companies are working in two shifts instead of three," said one wholesaler.



Today's denial by wholesalers of oxygen prices shooting up follows reports on Sunday that the price of a five litre oxygen cylinder has gone up by Rs2,000-4,000 in Karachi.



Additionally, on Saturday, in a joint statement, manufacturers said that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could turn similar to that in India, where a shortage of the vital gas has triggered a serious public health crisis.

They noted that most of the oxygen's domestic production remains allocated to the health sector and that if all plants produce oxygen at full capacity, they can meet the needs of the health sector.

They also demanded uninterrupted electricity supply for their plants.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar has already gone on the record to state that Pakistan is currently utilising 90% of its total gas production and the country may face a shortage if the situation is not controlled.

“We are working to enhance capacity and will import the gas if needed,” he said.

Punjab's situation