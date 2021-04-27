NA-249 by-election: What makes voters choose PTI, PML-N, PSP?

Representational image. — Gallup, Pulse Consultants

38% people say they will vote for PML-N due to what they perceive to be a focus on development works.

35% opt for PTI as they believe it to be a "good" political party.

44% say they prefer to vote for PSP due its development works.

The much-anticipated by-election in Karachi's NA-249 constituency is just two days away, with major political parties fielding their candidates in the race.

Ahead of the polls, surveys were carried out by Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultant to determine what factors voters base their vote on.



More than 2,600 registered voters participated in survey, carried out from April 10 to 20.

Why voters will choose PML-N



Gallup Pakistan



In the Gallup survey, 38% of the people said they will vote for PML-N due to its development works, 35% believed it was a good party, 34% voted because it helps the poor, while 29% said the party had curbed terrorism.

Pulse Consultant



Of the respondents to the Pulse Consultant poll, 33% said they preferred PML-N as it had controlled inflation, 22% liked the work done previously, 7% said the party provided employment, 5% said they liked the leader, while only 3% said the party had worked for the improvement of the country.

Why voters will choose PTI

Gallup Pakistan

Meanwhile, in the Gallup survey, 35% opted for PTI as they believed it was a good political party, 34% said it had a good leader, 31% said it was a reliable party, and 31% said it was credible.

Additionally, 26% chose the party as they backed it's ideology, 26% liked its steps against corruption, 26% its development work, 25% thought it helped the poor, 19% wanted to give it a chance, while 15% said it had controlled terrorism.

Pulse Consultant

Among the respondents to the Pulse Consultant survey, 22% said PTI had improved the country, 20% said it would bring improvement, 16% just liked the leader, 12% liked the party, 10% hoped it would bring a good future, 8% backed its measures against corruption, 6% said they liked that the party is against thieves.

Why voters will choose PSP

Of the respondents to the Pulse Consultant survey that said they prefer PSP, 44% said they like it due to the party's development works.

Eighteen percent hoped for improvement by voting for the party, 11% believed PSP was aware of Karachi's problems, 9% trusted the party, 8% cited its past work, 7% said it solves problems, 6% liked the party's leader, 5% liked the party and the same percentage of the people said they would vote for PSP as it was a new party.