Prince Harry's cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry is thought to have advised Prince William to keep a “bottle of brandy” on hand in the event that Kate Middleton rejected his proposal.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that William had told his brother about him wanting to pop the question in Kenya.

"Once he had finally decided, the first person he told was Harry," she said.

"His brother was impressed by William’s romantic plan to propose to Kate in a remote lodge in Kenya, East Africa, accessible only by helicopter."

However, the Duke of Sussex, known for his comedic ways, told his brother to keep some brandy in case she turned him down.

"Being Harry, he had to make a joke of it and suggested as well as the bottle of champagne on hand for when she said yes, he should also have a bottle of brandy in case she said no."