Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

How Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Kate Middleton made sure to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during her wedding to Prince William.

The Duchess attached a blue ribbon to her dress for good luck. In a similar fashion the late princess too had sewn a blue ribbon to her wedding gown which she wore to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Prince William too honoured his mother as his wedding guest list included charity representatives which she supported during her life.

Kate was mindful when it came to her dress design.

The corseted Alexander McQueen gown was inspired by Victorian design and it featured lace, tulle and embroidery.

The thread work included roses, thistles and shamrocks which, in the traditional sense, represent England, Scotland and Ireland respectively. 

