Shafqat Mehmood's daughter Tara jumps on the meme bandwagon as Pakistan postpones exams

Tara Mehmood poses along with her father. Photo: Instagram/File

Renowned actress Tara Mehmood, who is also the daughter of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, couldn't help herself from sharing a few memes related to her father, as Pakistan announced it was postponing exams on Tuesday.

Tara shared a few interesting memes on the exam postponement decision taken by her father. Her followers could see the memes on her Instagram story.



Pakistani students, who have had a love-hate relationship with the education minister, flooded the internet with hilarious memes after Pakistan postponed exams given the present coronavirus situation.

Students stormed Twitter to react to the decision. Although many were in a celebratory mood, some were not entirely happy with the decision taken by the minister.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood trends on Twitter once more after exams in Pakistan postponed

Earlier, underneath a tweet by the minister, one Twitter user commented: "We will watch all the dramas of Tara Aunty, just cancel the exams somehow."



This is not the first time when fans have implored Tara to convince her father to postpone exams at the time of the pandemic. Earlier, Pakistanis dropped messages for the actress to persuade the education minister to allow universities to hold exams online.