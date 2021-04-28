Jacqueline Fernandez shows off the benefits of meditation amid covid-19

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to detail the importance of meditation within the pandemic.

The actor shared a candid snap of her virtual mediation session straight from her porch and its zen atmosphere had her fan base gushing.

Fernandez even shared a short caption regarding its importance and it read, “Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being praying for everyone during these difficult times.. link in my bio for Yoga and Meditation classes online #truconnectapp stay safe everyone”. (sic)

Check it out below:



