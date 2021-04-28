Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William's bitterness for Meghan Markle came before Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Meghan Markle’s explosive comments on the Oprah Winfrey interview as well as her general behaviour rubbed Prince William the wrong way.

According to royal expert Dan Wootton said that "the level of bitterness and rancour between the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex has, if anything, been underplayed".

Writing in the Mail Online, Mr Wootton said: "Wills was angry about the behaviour of his sister-in-law for well over a year.

"And that was before she sat down with Oprah Winfrey to attack his beloved wife and then accuse his flesh and blood of racism and uncaring behaviour towards someone with mental health issues."

"William soon began to wonder about some of Meghan's traits and motivations.

"He was worried that at times she seemed to be more concerned about her personal progression or profile over the wider goals and aims of the Royal Family.

"But he largely kept any reservations to himself as he desperately wanted her to be happy and appreciated the huge adjustment of entering the Royal Family.

"Following Megxit though, everything changed. He could no longer hide his true feelings because he felt like she had publicly attempted to disrespect his family and the Queen."

"I've learned senior staff working for the Queen had shared with William their reservations about some of Meghan's behaviour.

"William is believed to have backed a decision – approved by the Queen – to ban Meghan from borrowing items in the Royal Collection, including tiaras and jewellery once worn by his mother Princess Diana.

"Kate is also thought to have shared with William details of an awkward encounter with Meghan, which I first revealed in December 2018, where she warned her sister-in-law not to talk rudely to staff at Kensington Palace."

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer welcomes baby girl

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer welcomes baby girl
Kourtney Kardashian's bff wants to plan her, Travis Barker's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian's bff wants to plan her, Travis Barker's wedding
Prince Charles issues plea to help India amid Covid-19 crisis

Prince Charles issues plea to help India amid Covid-19 crisis
Lana Del Rey announces ‘Blue Banisters’ album release

Lana Del Rey announces ‘Blue Banisters’ album release
Prince William upset over Meghan Markle 'misinterpreting' Kate Middleton's help

Prince William upset over Meghan Markle 'misinterpreting' Kate Middleton's help
Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom

Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom
'Prince Harry wanted to marry every girl he fell in love with'

'Prince Harry wanted to marry every girl he fell in love with'
Kate Middleton went 'bright red' during first meeting with Prince William

Kate Middleton went 'bright red' during first meeting with Prince William
Kelly Osbourne details how a 'nervous breakdown' caused her to 'relapse'

Kelly Osbourne details how a 'nervous breakdown' caused her to 'relapse'
How Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding

How Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on thoughts over Caitlyn Jenner's run for Governor

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on thoughts over Caitlyn Jenner's run for Governor
Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian - again

Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian - again

Latest

view all