PM Imran Khan to discuss expansion of KP style health coverage with Balochistan govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a ceremony on April 28, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO

PM Imran Khan inaugurates three projects during day-long trip to Quetta.

Says his government is focused on bringing a "revolution of prosperity in Balochistan".

Blames "elite capture" for economic divide in the society.

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that the federal government would discuss the expansion of health insurance, similar to the one introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the Balochistan government.

"After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government is expanding the network of Rs 0.1 million health insurance per household in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. The same would be discussed with the coalition government of Balochistan," said PM Imran, while addressing the groundbreaking of three highways in the provincial capital.

The prime minister assured the people of Balochistan that his government is focused on bringing a "revolution of prosperity in Balochistan" with projects focusing on infrastructure and human development.

"Balochistan has been neglected in the past and the [PTI] government will take every step to minimise the suffering of the locals," said PM Imran Khan.



The premier assured the people that despite "financial constraints", his government is committed to divert funds towards the development of Balochistan.

The prime minister said that his government had constructed 3,300km roads in the two years they have been in power, compared to the 1,100km roads built by previous governments in the last 15 years.

The PM lamented that if such major steps had been taken in the past then the country would have been better developed.

The premier blamed "elite capture" for the economic divide in the society and stressed the need for a model of development for all, no matter rich or poor.

"Balochistan suffered apathy of previous rulers who ignored the province. But my ideology focuses on making Pakistan rise by uplifting its weaker segments," said PM Imran Khan.

He said China’s development and its strategy to bring people out of poverty was exemplary, adding that that Pakistan could learn from the same model.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, in his address, said that in the last 15 years, the previous governments left several development projects unfinished. He added that his government is focused on completing those projects.

He emphasised the need for enhanced connectivity of Quetta with Naseerabad and Sibi through dualisation to facilitate farmers and traders from adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Murad Saeed said the projects inaugurated by the prime minister would usher in a new era of development in the province.

Earlier, the PM was briefed on the overall situation of Balochistan and the development projects.

The premier was in Quetta for a day-long visit. During the visit the projects he inaugurated included the construction of a 162-kilometre Ziarat Harnai road, the 23-kilometre dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and the construction of an 11-kilometre Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).