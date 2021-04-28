Queen Elizabeth updates Instagram, Twitter profile pictures as she resumes royal duties

Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth II has updated her social media profile pictures as she resumed royal duties this week following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

As the Queen returned to work after two-week official mourning this week, the Monarch has also updated her profile pictures on her Instagram and Twitter handles.

The Queen has replaced a photo featuring herself and Prince Philip with a picture of her own on official social media handles.

Also, following the death the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen had changed profile pictures on Instagram and Twitter to black and white images.

According to Mirror, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royal family members had also changed their social media profile pictures following the death of Prince Philip for a period of royal mourning.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, she held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

