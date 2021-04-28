Can't connect right now! retry
Kartik Aaryan to resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting next month as he recovers from coronavirus

Indian star Kartik Aaryan will resume shooting of his upcoming film with Kiara Advani next month after he fully recovered from coronavirus.

The shooting of horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, was halted after Kartik was tested positive for coronavirus on March 22.

The Pinkvilla citing sources reported that Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu will likely to resume shooting from the second or third week of May.

However, the source further says the makers of the film want to resume shooting from next month, but everything will depend on the Covid situation.

