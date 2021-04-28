Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’

Jamie Spears' law firm has finally come forward with their statement regarding the objections being made regarding their legal fees in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case.

According to a legal document obtained by People magazine the law firm believes, "Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not).”

They even went as far as to say that Britney’s mother Lynne is not "acting in the best interests" of her child and has “no knowledge” about the fees related to the case.

