Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission develops country's first ICU ventilator 'i-LIVE'

ISLAMABAD: Living up to the nation’s expectations amid the third coronavirus wave, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) announced it has indigenously developed its own intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator named “i-LIVE”.

According to a news release, the ventilator has been developed by a team of scientists and engineers from PAEC who have applied in its manufacturing all the essential quality standards and regulatory requirements, whereas doctors from PAEC Hospital in Islamabad provided valuable input during its development process.

Besides passing through all internal reviews and testing, the “i-LIVE” ventilator also successfully passed independent reviews and testing conducted throughout the development lifecycle by the evaluation team from Pakistan Innovation and Technology Center (PITC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

Moreover, extensive clinical trials of i-LIVE were also conducted at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, under the supervision of senior doctors, bio-medical engineers and medical researchers.

It is pertinent to mention that the ventilator successfully passed all stages of engineering evaluation and medical validation.

PAEC Spokesperson Shahid Riaz Khan told the media that the ventilator has been awarded formal approval, licensing and registration by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Now i-LIVE will be manufactured and supplied by PAEC to meet the critical needs of our hospitals.

He said this is a giant leap towards self-reliance in designing and manufacturing of the life-saving equipment.

"The exercise opens new avenues for multidisciplinary experts from various fields like software, hardware, mechanical, bio-medical engineering, medical and quality management to come together and serve the nation in distinct ways," he said.



The contribution is also aligned with Pakistan’s vision of knowledge-based economy and its geo-economic strategy, the spokesperson added.



PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem congratulated PAEC scientists, engineers and doctors for this great achievement and said that after DRAP's green signal, mass production of i-LIVE will commence immediately to meet the growing demand of hospitals for this crucial equipment in the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who previously headed the Ministry of Science and Technology, also hailed PAEC for the domestically produced ventilator.

"Congratulations to PAEC for creating another #MadeInPakistan ventilator," he wrote, on Twitter.

He said Pakistan's achievements in making the world-class medical equipment in two years were commendable and congratulated the engineers, technicians and the entire PAEC team for the landmark achievement which has "made the entire nation proud".

