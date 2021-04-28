Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

An article discussing Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity in the United States has sparked a debate in the media. 

Published in UK's Express Daily, the article goes on to discuss as to how Harry's immunity would protect him if Meghan Markle ever begins divorce proceedings.

The article said Harry's diplomatic passport means if Meghan begins any divorce proceedings, the US State Department will suspend them.

It also mentions a tweet by Royal author, Angela Levin, that read, "Very interesting revelation about Harry's diplomatic immunity in the USA. Wonder if Meghan knew this."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married in 2018, have settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

Harry returned to the UK earlier this month to attend the funeral prayer of his grandfather Prince Philip who died at the age of 99.

