Lana Del Rey fans not happy with cover of her 8th studio album

Fans of American actress and singer Lana Del Rey seem unhappy with the cover of her eighth studio album Blue Banisters, which she has announced on April 28. The Summertime Sadness hitmaker's fans want her to change it.

The 35-year-old singer Wednesday announced to drop her new album on July 4 - Independence Day in the US, after her last record Chemtrails over the Country Club was released in March this year. The music artist shared the news with her followers on social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

Lana Del Rey also shared a divisive cover artwork that did not go down well with her admirers, who have a lot of suggestions for the singer.

Check out the album cover here:

Some fans suggested Lana Del Rey reconsider the album artwork. The artist has written the album name in blue words at the bottom of her image.

“Lana please tell me this is not the official cover art,” said one fan, while another has to comment, "i think we can all agree that we need to ban picsart from the app store.”

A fan joked to ban the artist from using editing app Picsart.

There were some others who seemed confused with an earlier announcement by Lana Del Rey who had said she would release a record titled Rock Candy Sweet on June 1.

Her fans want an explanation from her.