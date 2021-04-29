Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix

Multi-hyphenated actor and singer Bo Burnham has surprised his fans by announcing that he will be releasing a comedy special on Netflix that he filmed without seeking assistance from anybody, called Bo Burnham: Inside.

The 30-year-old comedian took to the social media platforms to announce the big news. He said on social media: “hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.”

He shared a very short clip to tease the big news. The concise clip opens with the sweet ending from his most recent Netflix special, 2016’s Make Happy, and then shifts to an older, bearded Burnham, who is seen looking up alone in the dark.



The actor responded to a question which his fans may ask how he could have shot the first clip all by himself. He said: "for those asking how i filmed the first shot alone, i didn’t. that shot is from the end of my last special, five years ago."

Bo Burnham also proved her acting credentials with a convincing performance in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman.



Earlier, Netflix also teased the comedy special.

This would be his fourth comedy special. Earlier, he released his third stand-up comedy special, Make Happy, exclusively on Netflix on June 3, 2016.

No release date has so far been announced for the comedy special.