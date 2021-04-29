Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in style as the royal couple shared loving new photographs to commemorate their big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared two new portraits ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of their love life.

The royal couple - who are proud parents of their three children George, Charlotte and Louis - can be seen enjoying PDA-filled moments in the stunning photographs taken by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace this week.

Kate, in gorgeous floral outfit, can be seen grinning at her husband as she relaxes into his chest in one snap, while they lovingly gaze into each other's eyes in the second.

The Cambridge's wedding ceremony was televised for the world to see, with 26 million Brits tuning in to watch and around 300 million worldwide.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who tied the knot on 29 April 2011 in Westminster Abbey, are all set to celebrate ten years of marriage today. 

