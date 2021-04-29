Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

Reese Witherspoon revealed how the media treated her differently than Britney Spears

Reese Witherspoon braved her inner demons and reflected on her struggles of living under the spotlight.



Referring to the New York Times documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, the actress got candid about how the media treated her differently than the fallen pop icon.

"My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars," she told TIME.

When Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares her two oldest children, got divorced in 2008, it was the same time as Spears split from Kevin Federline.

The media hounded the two women, however, deeming Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner as 'good' and Spears and Lindsay Lohan as 'bad.'

"What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position," Witherspoon revealed.

The Big Little Lies star even recalled times when she would scream at cameras, but the videos would rarely affect her reputation the same way it did to other celebrities.

"I want to say it's my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of [expletive]," she added.