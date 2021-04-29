Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Reese Witherspoon revealed how the media treated her differently than Britney Spears 

Reese Witherspoon braved her inner demons and reflected on her struggles of living under the spotlight. 

Referring to the New York Times documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, the actress got candid about how the media treated her differently than the fallen pop icon. 

"My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars," she told TIME.

When Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares her two oldest children, got divorced in 2008, it was the same time as Spears split from Kevin Federline. 

The media hounded the two women, however, deeming Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner as 'good' and Spears and Lindsay Lohan as 'bad.'

"What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position," Witherspoon revealed. 

The Big Little Lies star even recalled times when she would scream at cameras, but the videos would rarely affect her reputation the same way it did to other celebrities.

"I want to say it's my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of [expletive]," she added.

More From Entertainment:

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair
Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since toddler'

Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since toddler'
Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas

Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas
'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'

'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'
Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston
Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album

Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album
Samuel Jackson-starrer The Protege gets a release date

Samuel Jackson-starrer The Protege gets a release date
Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC

Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC
Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian
Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix

Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix
Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Latest

view all