Thursday Apr 29 2021
John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

John Legend said vaccines offer hope for progess that the world will come together to defeat coronavirus

John Legend came forth invigorating a sense of hope amongst the people in the wake of the ongoing scenario. 

The singer said vaccines offer hope for progess that the world will come together to defeat coronavirus. 

Speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Walgreens and its This Is Our Shot campaign, Legend said, "I am so encouraged by the availability of the vaccine as a way of preventing the spread of this virus that has wreaked so much devastation and destruction around the world."

"Walgreens has [vaccines] available. They're ready to take people to sign up, and I want to spread the word because the virus has separated us way more than we ever wanted to be. This is our shot of getting out of this situation .. .getting to immunity for ourselves and our families and our community so that we can get back together again," he continued.

By getting the vaccine himself, Legend said he wanted to lead by example. 

"Hopefully, we're able to spread the message through all forms of media so that people take a moment to think about it, and hopefully what it will do is encourage them to talk to experts," said the singing icon.

"I'm not an expert. I'm just an ordinary citizen who's taking the vaccine myself, but I'm someone they know. Hopefully I can encourage them to go talk to their pharmacist or go talk to their doctor," he went on. "The consensus of the entire medical community is how important these vaccines are for getting back to normal, to stopping the spread of the virus, and the science and the results of the testing are abundantly clear." 

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'
Gwyneth Paltrow dives into her and Brad Pitt’s iconic looks

Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’
Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film
Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair
Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since a kid'
Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas
'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'
Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

