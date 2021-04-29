Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and the Duchess of Cambridge is being showered with praises.

Royal expert Penny Junor noted that Kate was always “measured” and kept herself collected during her public outings.

She told The Times: “She has got such poise and elegance and she’s not in competition with William.

“She doesn’t seem to be seeking fame. Everything about her is measured.

“She’s a grown-up. She seems to care a lot about everything she’s put her name to.”

