Thursday Apr 29 2021
Meghan Markle and Harry to wish Kate and William on wedding anniversary?

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Some royal fans are convinced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would receive wishes on their wedding anniversary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The  Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary days after the funeral of Prince Philip.

Some social media users were of the view that  members of the British royal family including Kate and William had talked to  Meghan and Harry and wished them on the birthday of their son Archie.

They believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would send their wishes on William and Kate's wedding anniversary since it comes just days after Harry met his brother and sister-in-law at Prince Philip's funeral 

