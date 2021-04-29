Mayim Bialik sheds light on ‘Big Bang Theory’ chemistry with Jim Parsons

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Mayim Bialik recently got candid about her onscreen chemistry with Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons and even addressed the real reason they “worked so well together.”

The actor got candid during a recent interview with Us Weekly and was quoted sying, “Jim and I had a lot of nice moments together on set and I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we’re not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful. It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together.”

“They had, 13 years, the cast, that they had been working together. So we were not an overly sentimental couple, but obviously it was very emotional filming our last scene. Very, very emotional, and also just to think of what that played out like for everybody to get to see us having our last scene.”

