Friday Apr 30 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismayed over deteriorating quality of OTT content

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said COVID-19 pandemic has led to excessive production of OTT content

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is horrified over the state of OTT content as it continues to lower every passing day. 

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actor delved into what he believes is the reason behind the plunging quality of web series. 

Yeh toh hai, bauhaut zyaada ho raha hai. [There is a lot of content]. Ultimately, after some time, it will settle down. Abhi dhool udd rahi hai, settle ho jaayegi [The wind has gained momentum now, it will settle soon]. Also, both mediums, films and web will work together," he said. 

Nawaz believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to excessive production of OTT content, which has in turn damaged the quality. 

The 46-year-old elaborated, “Quality toh damage hui hai, [quality has been damaged] in a very bad way. People want to watch content, and good acting, it can’t be that you give them just about anything, or take some star. It won’t be a hit. The audience on OTT is different, they want to watch good content.”

