Friday Apr 30 2021
Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker have come a long way

Kendall Jenner is relishing in love amid her very serious romance with Devin Booker. 

The supermodel and her beau have come a long way, and according to PEOPLE and E!News, started dating last spring. 

 “This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source said. “She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now.” Although Jenner “is very private about their relationship, [it's] obvious that they have something special going on,” the source added.

Meanwhile, E! source further added that the two make for a perfect couple as Booker is not looking for attention via their relationship.

"It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy,” the insider said. “Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together.”

 “They are a solid couple with no drama. It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him," they added. 

