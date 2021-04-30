Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Jay-Z said he does not want his kids to feel pressured to pursue a career in music

Jay-Z came forth reflecting on his and Beyonce's parenting approach in a rare chat with The Sunday Times.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" the rapper said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'"



The rapper added that he does not want his kids, nine-year-old Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, to feel pressured.

"What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he said. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."



He continued, "[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."

The couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, is already winning laurels at just nine years of age for creating music.

She recently won her first Grammy award for song Brown Skin Girl.