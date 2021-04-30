Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special

Discovery UK will run a special closely studying Harry and Meghan's mannerisms in the CBS chat

Meghan Markle's body language and her voice tone in explosive Oprah Winfrey chat will be dissected carefully in a new special helmed by Discovery UK.



As revealed in a recent report by Variety, the channel will be rehashing the interview to closely study Harry and Meghan's mannerisms.

The special, titled Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary will take into account the Sussexes "speech, tone of voice, movements and expressions frame by frame, discussing the allegations of racism against the royal family, Markle’s mental health struggles, and Harry’s fractured relationship with his family," according to Variety.



The outlet further stated, “In one of our most ambitious investigative specials to date, the royal interview that divided the world is going under the microscope. It promises to serve up some ground-breaking insights that may finally put to bed questions around the claims that made headlines.”

The special will air tonight, on Friday, on the channel and delve deeper into Meghan and Harry's claims of racism and her battle with depression.