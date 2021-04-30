Harry, Meghan congratulate William, Kate privately on milestone anniversary

Harry, Meghan spoke to the couple to felicitate them and shower them with good wishes on wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the ice together to congratulate Prince William and Kate Middleton as the rang in 10 years of their marriage.



As confirmed by Us Weekly, the Sussexes spoke to the couple to felicitate them and shower them with good wishes on their milestone anniversary.

Earlier, William and Kate, who tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, thanked everyone for their love.



“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” they wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

Less than two weeks ago, William and Kate reunited with Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

The royals were seen engaging in a conversation as the funeral service ended and as they were walking to the Windsor Castle, Kate stepped back to give the two brothers a private moment to talk amongst themselves.

According to body language expert Elaine Swann, William leaned in toward Harry outside the chapel, which was a “very hopeful [sign] of these two young men.”