Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan congratulate William, Kate privately on milestone anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Harry, Meghan spoke to the couple to felicitate them and shower them with good wishes on wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the ice together to congratulate Prince William and Kate Middleton as the rang in 10 years of their marriage. 

As confirmed by Us Weekly, the Sussexes spoke to the couple to felicitate them and shower them with good wishes on their milestone anniversary. 

Earlier, William and Kate, who tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Westminster Abbey, thanked everyone for their love.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” they wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

Less than two weeks ago, William and Kate reunited with Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

The royals were seen engaging in a conversation as the funeral service ended and as they were walking to the Windsor Castle, Kate stepped back to give the two brothers a private moment to talk amongst themselves.

According to body language expert Elaine Swann, William leaned in toward Harry outside the chapel, which was a “very hopeful [sign] of these two young men.” 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more
Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special

Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special
Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting

Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting
Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat

Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat
Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs
Jennifer Aniston looks refreshed as she appears at skincare salon in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston looks refreshed as she appears at skincare salon in Beverly Hills
Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her

Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her
Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022

Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022

Latest

view all