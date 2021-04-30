Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30, 2021

John Legend dishes on Chrissy Teigen’s decision to leave Twitter

Singer and songwriter John Legend recently shed light on Chrissy Teigen’s decision to leave Twitter.

Legend got candid during his interview with Tomron Hall and according to E News he was quoted saying, "For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too.”

“And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they'll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn't say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes."

"Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter—and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media—but despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative.”

