Alan Cumming feels 'honoured' to be named as host for BAFTA Film Awards 2026

Alan Cumming replaces David Tennant as host of BAFTA Awards 2026

Alan Cumming has unlocked a major achievement as he has been announced as the host of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

The official Instagram handle of BAFTA shared the wonderful news with the actor’s picture in which he could be seen unveiling his face from behind a mask.

“Swipe to unmask your EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 host. We can’t wait to see the wonderful Alan Cumming in action on Sunday 22 February.”

After the announcement, Alan expressed his feeling over this milestone moment.

The 60-year-old stated that he feels good to “be back in the Bafta fold, this time hosting the EE Bafta film awards, a night like no other when we celebrate and honour creativity and craftsmanship – and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so.”

Cumming has officially taken the place of David Tennant, who hosted the 2025 Awards.

Bafta’s executive director Emma Baehr said a few words in regard of Alan becoming the host. She is sure that the X2 actor will bring warmth and positive energy with his sharp wit.

Emma said, “As we honour the outstanding talent in film that brings stories to life on screen, we know that Alan will give us an unforgettable night full of laughter, magic and plenty of surprises, and maybe some extraordinary outfits!”

Before Cumming, the BAFTA’s have been hosted by many renowned personalities including Rebel Wilson, Joanna Lumley, Richard E Grant and Tennant.