Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Marina Khan tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Marina Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran Pakistani film and TV actress Marina Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself at home, she confirmed on social media.

The Tanhaiyaan actress took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

In a series of video clips, Marina said “It is real‼ please take care of yourself and your loved ones."

She also urged her fans to take Covid-19 very seriously, follow SOPs and pray for everyone.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished Marina speedy recovery shortly after she confirmed she has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

More From Showbiz:

Riddhima Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary
Hania Aamir urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

Hania Aamir urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises to fans

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises to fans
Neetu Kapoor pays rich tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Neetu Kapoor pays rich tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary
Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismayed over deteriorating quality of OTT content

Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismayed over deteriorating quality of OTT content

Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19
Arjun Kapoor sheds light on past body weight struggles

Arjun Kapoor sheds light on past body weight struggles
Kareena Kapoor weighs in on covid-19’s impact on children

Kareena Kapoor weighs in on covid-19’s impact on children
Sonu Sood calls on fan support amid covid-19 surge

Sonu Sood calls on fan support amid covid-19 surge
On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, wife recalls his undying legacy

On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, wife recalls his undying legacy

Kartik Aaryan to resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting next month as he recovers from coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan to resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting next month as he recovers from coronavirus
Shraddha Kapoor encourages people to donate plasma

Shraddha Kapoor encourages people to donate plasma

Latest

view all