Marina Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran Pakistani film and TV actress Marina Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself at home, she confirmed on social media.



The Tanhaiyaan actress took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

In a series of video clips, Marina said “It is real‼ please take care of yourself and your loved ones."

She also urged her fans to take Covid-19 very seriously, follow SOPs and pray for everyone.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished Marina speedy recovery shortly after she confirmed she has been diagnosed with Covid-19.