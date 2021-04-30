Prince William, Kate Middleton 'crossed line' with George, Charlotte, Louis video

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been very careful of their children’s exposure to the public.

In a bid to give them a normal life, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made sure to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a life of privacy.

However, the couple’s most recent video, marking their 10th wedding anniversary, is said to have “moved the dial” as the move could indicate that the children will make more public appearances.

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote for News.com.au: "What is also risky here is this video also crosses a line in the sand when it comes to exposing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the big, wide, gawping world.

"The video was viewed nearly five million times on Instagram in the first eight hours alone.

"Since the couple’s first bub arrived in 2013, we have been schooled to expect the regular release of charming homespun shots of the kids.

"In turn, Fleet Street editors would keep their photographers at bay.

"However what this video could do is move the dial in terms of public expectations about how much access to their young family William and Kate will grant the public.

"The losers in this revised equation might be Charlotte and Louis.

"While their older brother George was always going to have to face the brunt of public interest given he will one day sit on the throne, whatever breathing room his younger siblings might have expected has taken a hit.

"The camera here seems resolutely focused on all three of them, no chance of any tiny HRH being overlooked."