Friday Apr 30 2021
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview to be analysed in new documentary

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey would be analysed in a new 60-minute documentary.

Scheduled to air on Saturday, the documentary is titled "Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary". 

According to UK's Daily Express, it would delve deep into the biggest royal crisis in living memory".

Produced by Shearwater for discovery+, the documentary would feature  a number of experts.

The commentators  would analyse key moments from the royal couple's bombshell interview with TV legend Oprah.

