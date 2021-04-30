Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview to be analysed in new documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey would be analysed in a new 60-minute documentary.

Scheduled to air on Saturday, the documentary is titled "Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary".

According to UK's Daily Express, it would delve deep into the biggest royal crisis in living memory".

Produced by Shearwater for discovery+, the documentary would feature a number of experts.

The commentators would analyse key moments from the royal couple's bombshell interview with TV legend Oprah.