Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Saboor Aly gets engaged to Ali Ansari

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Saboor Aly gets engaged to Ali Ansari

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly got engaged to actor Ali Ansari, the celebrity couple confirmed on social media.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person ALHAMDULILLAH @aliansari_a2.”

Ali Ansari also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote “Baat Pakki.”

“Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy,” he said.

“From this day forward you should not walk alone @sabooraly,” the actor further said.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

More From Showbiz:

Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of coronavirus complications

Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of coronavirus complications
‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik diagnosed with Covid-19

‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik diagnosed with Covid-19
Bhumi Pednekar pays touching tribute to ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar

Bhumi Pednekar pays touching tribute to ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar
Marina Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Marina Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Riddhima Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary
Hania Aamir urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

Hania Aamir urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises to fans

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises to fans
Neetu Kapoor pays rich tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Neetu Kapoor pays rich tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary
Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismayed over deteriorating quality of OTT content

Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismayed over deteriorating quality of OTT content

Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19
Arjun Kapoor sheds light on past body weight struggles

Arjun Kapoor sheds light on past body weight struggles
Kareena Kapoor weighs in on covid-19’s impact on children

Kareena Kapoor weighs in on covid-19’s impact on children

Latest

view all