Saboor Aly gets engaged to Ali Ansari

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly got engaged to actor Ali Ansari, the celebrity couple confirmed on social media.



The Gul-o-Gulzar star took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person ALHAMDULILLAH @aliansari_a2.”

Ali Ansari also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote “Baat Pakki.”

“Honestly, I'm in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I'm happy,” he said.

“From this day forward you should not walk alone @sabooraly,” the actor further said.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.