Saturday May 01 2021
Saturday May 01, 2021

John Abraham hands over social media account to NGO

Bollywood star John Abraham recently decided to help spread information regarding covid-19 resources by giving away his social media accounts for the day.

The actor announced the news over on Instagram and captioned it to read, “Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER.”

The Instagram note itself read, "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs."

Check it out below:


