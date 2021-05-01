Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

TV actors Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari confirmed the news of their engagement on Saturday.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star shared a photo with Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person ALHAMDULILLAH @aliansari_a2."

Hours later, Sajal Ali, Saboor's sister who is married to Ahad Raza Mir, took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple, welcoming Ali Ansari to "the family".

TV actress Sadaf Kanwal, Ayesha Omar and hundreds of fans congratulated Sajal on the engagement of her sister.



