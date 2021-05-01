Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

TV actors Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari confirmed the news of their  engagement on Saturday.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star shared a photo with Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person ALHAMDULILLAH @aliansari_a2."

Hours later, Sajal Ali, Saboor's sister who is married to Ahad Raza Mir, took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple, welcoming Ali Ansari to "the family". 

TV actress Sadaf Kanwal, Ayesha Omar and hundreds of fans congratulated Sajal on the engagement of her sister.


