Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth reacts to Israeli stampede

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday offered condolences to people of Israel  where 45 people were killed in stampede at a religious festival.

In a statement issued on social media, the British monarch said, "I was deeply saddened by news of the disaster at the Lag B'Omer festival in Meron. Israel."

She added, "My Thoughts are with all those who have been injured, and the friends and families of those who lost their lives. They have my deepest sympathies."

Medical teams worked on Friday to identify 45 people crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival on the slopes of Israel’s Mount Meron, with children among the dead.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had thronged to the tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.

The festival was segregated by gender, and medics said the injuries and deaths were concentrated in the men's section.

Queen' statement on the incident:


More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘show the world’ they’re not ‘trapped’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘show the world’ they’re not ‘trapped’
Megan Fox crosses 11 million followers on Instagram where she doesn't follow MGK

Megan Fox crosses 11 million followers on Instagram where she doesn't follow MGK
Prince Harry under fire for abusing royal connections

Prince Harry under fire for abusing royal connections
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fuming’ over Harry, Meghan Markle ‘problem’

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fuming’ over Harry, Meghan Markle ‘problem’
Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Experts dish on Prince William’s ‘aggressively scripted’ video: report

Experts dish on Prince William’s ‘aggressively scripted’ video: report
Gal Gadot aka 'Wonder Woman' turns 36

Gal Gadot aka 'Wonder Woman' turns 36
Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials
Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s dementia scare

Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s dementia scare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’

Latest

view all