Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike





American actor Channing Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan ended their relationship after finalizing their divorce one and half years ago in 2019. However, the exes are still in a tiff over the money from one of their biggest projects, "Magic Mike."

The 41-year-old Channing Tatum and 40-year-old Jenna Dewan had met on the set of the 2006 movie "Step Up." They remained in wedlock for nine years before they called it quits in April 2018. Having in continuous disagreement, the two agreed on resorting to the court to settle the issue of profits from the male stripper franchise, said TMZ.

The dancers share seven-year-old daughter Everly. Though the exes reportedly sought "intense mediation" recently, their differences over their individual percentages in the business grew sharply.

After its launch with the 2012 movie, Magic Mike has seen great success recently as the franchise extends into the movie, live shows, and an upcoming reality show.

Channing Tatum is the face of the franchise. But, Dewan said she helped him find the right choreographer for the live shows, besides supporting him and uprooting her family to London during production. So, she argues she is entitled to reap the benefits of its success.